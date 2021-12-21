First Omicron Variant Case Detected In Navi Mumbai

Pune: The first case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 has been detected in Vashi of Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Monday.

According to reports, a 19-year-old, who had travelled to Kenya, has tested positive on December 18. He is asymptomatic.

“The Vashi patient is a 19-year-old, who was in Kenya for work. He travelled from Kenya to Hyderabad last week. His RT-PCR was done at the Hyderabad airport. However, he travelled to Mumbai by road in a cab instead of taking a flight. His report came positive on the 18th after which he went to Nanavati hospital and gave a repeat swab. Yesterday, his mother got a call from Hyderabad that he is omicron positive,” said medical health officer Pramod Patil.

Reportedly, the patient has been isolated at a hospital in Navi Mumbai.