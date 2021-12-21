Youth Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap In Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Gudighat of Kantabanji of Balangir district.

The deceased person has been identified as Naresh Nial of Kuralubahar locality.

According to reports, the incident took place while the duo was on their way to Kantabanji when a speeding vehicle heading in the same direction hit the victim’s vehicle, leaving them critically injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Kantabanji hospital in critical condition where the doctor declared Naresh brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. Further investigation is underway to trace the driver of the unknown vehicle.