Ex-Bureaucrat Tarun Kapoor Appointed Advisor To PM Modi

New Delhi: Former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official order said on Monday.

The 1987-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre officer has been appointed to the post initially for a period of two years from the date of joining or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a Ministry of Personnel order stated.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kapoor along with two other appointments in the Prime Minister’s Office on the Additional Secretary level.

The ACC also appointed a 1994-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Hari Ranjan Rao as additional secretary, Prime Minister’s Office for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.