New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of Switzerland, Jordan, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Myanmar and Egypt at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 18, 2024). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mrs Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland

2. H.E. Mr Yousef Mustafa Ali Abdel Ghani, Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

3. H.E. Mr Vincent Sumale, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea

4. H.E. Prof Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa

5. H.E. Mr Zaw Oo, Ambassador of the Republic of Union of Myanmar

6. H.E. Mr Kamel Zayed Kamel Galal, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt