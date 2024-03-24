Elvish Yadav uploads cryptic first Instagram post after getting bail

New Delhi: Elvish Yadav has gotten bail in both the assault and snake venom cases. The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner went back to his signature lifestyle but with a hint of humility. His first Instagram post since getting bail boasts of a couple of luxury cars, but the caption is about time being the best teacher.

Hours after getting bail in the assault case, Elvish took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture of him posing with two luxury cars. He is wearing a white shirt, blue denims, black half jacket, brown boots, and sunglasses, while looking away from the camera. However, it’s his caption that got the followers’ attention. He wrote in Hindi, “Samay dikhai nahi deta par bahut kuchh dikha jata hai (Time is invisible, but it makes you see a lot).” He also added hashtags of Elvish Yadav and Elvish Army.

After Elvish was arrested in the snake venom case, his parents came out in his support. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Ram Avtar Yadav and Sushma Yadav clarified that Elvish used to borrow luxury cars like Mercedes and Porsche for his popular vlogs. “He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his new cars,” Elvish’s father said.