ECI to decide on fresh date for Pipili bypoll: CEO

Bhubaneswar: Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani said a fresh date will be decided for the bypoll in Pipili assembly segment following the demise of Congress candidate.

The Congress candidate for Pipili bypoll Ajit Mangaraj succumbed to coronavirus at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday at around 4:10 PM.

Lohani said he is waiting for the Returning Officer’s report on the matter. The report will be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said the ECI will announce a fresh date for the by-poll.

Also Read: Pipili Bypoll: Congress Candidate Ajit Mangaraj Dies Of COVID-19

Also Read: Cutting Across Party Lines, Leaders Condole Ajit Mangaraj’s Demise