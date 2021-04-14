Pipili Bypoll: Congress Candidate Ajit Mangaraj Dies Of COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: In an unprecedented event, Congress candidate for Pipili bypoll, Ajit Mangaraj, who was tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital on Wednesday.

Mangaraj was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals here after found infected by the deadly Coronavirus.

The bypoll for Pipili assembly constituency is likely to be countermanded after the untimely demise of the Congress candidate.

By-elections Pipili was scheduled to be conducted on April 17. death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Kumar Maharathy on October 4 in 2020 necessitated the bypoll

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday had spoke to the brother of Ajit Mangaraj over telephone and enquired about the health condition of the Congress leader.