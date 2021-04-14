Cutting Across Party Lines, Leaders Condole Ajit Mangaraj’s Demise

Bhubaneswar: Cutting across party lines, several leaders have condoled the passing away of congress candidate for Pipili bypoll, Ajit Mangaraj, who was tested COVID-19 positive.

According to sources, Mangaraj breathed his last at around 4.10 pm at Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar where he was undergoing treatment after found infected with the deadly Coronavirus.

Chief Minister & BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik, condoled the passing away of Mangaraj. They took to Twitter and wrote:

ପିପିଲି ବିଧାନସଭା ଉପ-ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ପ୍ରତିଦ୍ୱନ୍ଦିତା କରୁଥିବା କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 14, 2021

After coming to know about Mangaraj’s demise, Union Petroleum Minister & BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan reached the hospital and met the bereaved family members. He also took to Twitter and wrote:-

ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଦଳର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ୍ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ।ରାଜନୈତିକ ଜୀବନରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇରହିବ। ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖଦାୟକ। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 14, 2021

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Niranjan Patnaik also expressed deep grief and condoled the death of the party member. Patnaik tweeted:

Today, I lost a wonderful colleague who dedicated his entire life to the Congress party and people’s cause. My sincere condolences to Shri Ajit Mangaraj’s family and friends. We will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) April 14, 2021

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik, also took to Twitter to express grief:-

ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଦଳର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ୍ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ସତରେ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖଦାୟକ । ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Pradipta Kumar Naik (@pradiptanaikbjp) April 14, 2021

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also expressed deepest condolences and wrote:-

ବରିଷ୍ଠ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ତଥା ପିପିଲି ବିଧାନସଭା ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି।

ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି 🙏🙏 — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) April 14, 2021

Several other leaders have expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of Mangaraj and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

I am extremely shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #PipiliBypoll Congress candidate Shri Ajit Mangraj. My deep condolences to his bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) April 14, 2021

ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନର କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ଅଜିତ୍ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ | ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ସହ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ନିମନ୍ତେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି | — Dr. Sasmit Patra I ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର (@sasmitpatra) April 14, 2021

“Ajit Mangaraj (52) was admitted to Apollo hospital on 7th April, after being diagnosed with Severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He was under treatment of a multidisciplinary team of doctors from specialties including Critical Care, Cardiology, and Pulmonary Medicine in COVID ICU where all necessary life-saving support including Non-invasive ventilation was extended. However, after bravely battling the severe COVID infection for the past 7 Days, Mangaraj succumbed to the disease today,” informed the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr. Rakesh Ray.

Following the untimely demise of Mangaraj, speculations are rife over the possibilities of conducting the bypoll to the Pipili assembly constituency scheduled to be held on April 17.

