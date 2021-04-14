Decision to conduct board exams is yet to taken: Odisha S&ME Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is yet to decide on conducting the board examinations, informed Minister of School and Mass Education, Samir Dash on Wednesday.

Today, the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 10 examinations and postponed the Class 12 examinations till further notice.

This was decided by a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to PM, and other top officials.