Another 610 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 610 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 120 from Nuapada
- 102 from Khordha
- 80 from Sundargarh
- 43 from Bargarh
- 29 from Jharsuguda
- 28 from Cuttack
- 25 from Keonjhar
- 24 from Kalahandi
- 21 from Sambalpur
- 18 from Ganjam
- 15 from Puri
- 14 from Jajapur
- 12 from Bolangir
- 11 from Baleswar
- 9 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from Nabarangpur
- 7 from Jagatsinghpur
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Koraput
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 22 from State Pool
With another 610 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,41,733, said the H & FW Dept.