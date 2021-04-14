Another 610 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 610 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

120 from Nuapada

102 from Khordha

80 from Sundargarh

43 from Bargarh

29 from Jharsuguda

28 from Cuttack

25 from Keonjhar

24 from Kalahandi

21 from Sambalpur

18 from Ganjam

15 from Puri

14 from Jajapur

12 from Bolangir

11 from Baleswar

9 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Nabarangpur

7 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Anugul

5 from Koraput

3 from Bhadrak

2 from Gajapati

2 from Rayagada

1 from Boudh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Nayagarh

22 from State Pool

With another 610 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,41,733, said the H & FW Dept.