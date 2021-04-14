COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 610 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 610 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 120 from Nuapada
  • 102 from Khordha
  • 80 from Sundargarh
  • 43 from Bargarh
  • 29 from Jharsuguda
  • 28 from Cuttack
  • 25 from Keonjhar
  • 24 from Kalahandi
  • 21 from Sambalpur
  • 18 from Ganjam
  • 15 from Puri
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Bolangir
  • 11 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from Nabarangpur
  • 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 22 from State Pool

With another 610 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,41,733, said the H & FW Dept.

