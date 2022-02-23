Cuttack City
Twin cityBreakingCuttack

Cuttack City: Only 10 new COVID-19 +ve cases detected, 27 more recovered

By Haraprasad Das
0 9

Cuttack: A total of 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, one case is from Institutional Quarantine, eight are from Home Quarantine, and one is a Local Contact Case.

Moreover, another 27 recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 55,989 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 97 are active cases while 55,463 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Haraprasad Das 14511 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − 14 =

Breaking