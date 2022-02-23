Cuttack City: Only 10 new COVID-19 +ve cases detected, 27 more recovered

Cuttack: A total of 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.
As per the CMC, of the 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, one case is from Institutional Quarantine, eight are from Home Quarantine, and one is a Local Contact Case.
Moreover, another 27 recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.
A total of 55,989 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 97 are active cases while 55,463 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.
#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)
10 new COVID19 +ve case have been reported today in #Cuttack city.
Another 27 recoveries are reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/M4aPuJaFZL
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) February 23, 2022