Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 ve+ cases drops to 26; another 83 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 26 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 26 COVID-19 positive cases, five are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 21 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 83 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,158 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 589 are active cases while 154,365 persons have recovered and 1183 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-