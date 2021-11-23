Covid Hits VIMSAR Burla As Students Test Positive

Sambalpur: As many as 22 first-year MBBS students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in Sambalpur district have tested positive for Covid-19.

Reportedly, the students had developed symptoms of Covid-19 post the annual function UTKARASH-2021 at VIMSAR. They underwent Antigen test at the hospital on Monday and the reports came out positive.

All the Covid-19 positive students have been kept under isolation and their health condition is being constantly monitored. The contact tracing of all the 22 students is underway.