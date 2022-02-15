Cops Pick Up Four Missing Engineering Students; Suspect Involvement With Jamtara Gang

Bhubaneswar: Four engineering students who had reportedly gone missing on February 11 from the Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar, were picked up by Sambalpur police for their alleged links with the Jamtara gang.

Informing the same, Ainthapali police station officials said that the missing students have alleged links with the Jamtara gang.

Four engineering students, identified as Aditya Kumar from Abhayapur, Bihar, Visha Panday from Jharkhand, Trinetra Kumar from Cross Road, Shekhar Singh Rajpur from Jamur, Bihar were staying here in a private hostel. One friend of Vishal named Chhotu alias Rehmat was also staying with them.

The four engineering students were missing from Kalinga Vihar under Tamando Police Limits of Bhubaneswar since February 11. Meanwhile, police have started interrogating them and further investigations are underway.