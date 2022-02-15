Akshay Kumar Drops New Poster From ‘Bachchhan Paandey’; Trailer Out On February 18

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a brand new poster of the upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. While the movie is over a month away, the makers are keeping the audience entertained with regular updates.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay Kumar shared a much intriguing poster of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. In the poster, the actor could be seen looking fierce as ever. He has an intense look on his face as he looks in the camera with his blue and white eye. The words “Mujhe bhai nahi, Godfather bolte hain” were written on the poster. The trailer will release on Friday, February 18.

Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022.#SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143@arshad_warsi @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson (sic).”

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon in a lead role. The film’s plot is touted to revolve around a gangster, played by Kumar, who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist, who wishes to become a film director. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji, while Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling it.