Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Wedding Video On First Anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared a beautiful video from her dreamy wedding as she celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Vaibhav Rekhi.

Sharing the video Dia wrote, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered. Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life. #SunSetKeDivane. Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way.”

Check out the post below:

Dia Mirza tied the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. She also gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in 2021. Dia is also the step-mom to Samaira, Vaibhav’s daughter from his first marriage.