Commissionerate Police tests AC helmets for traffic constables to beat heatwave

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police is very likely to procure Air Conditioned (AC) helmets to protect traffic constables from the scorching heat wave conditions.

Taking a cue from Gujarat Police, the Commisionerate Police has introduced cooling helmets for traffic personnel who have to stand for long hours under the scorching sun.

Commissionerate Police on Saturday conducted a trial run of the AC helmets on an experimental basis in Bhubaneswar.

The helmet can cool down the body temperature by almost 15 degrees. The helmet can work for 8 hours after a full charge of 6 hours. The helmet also has a goggle made of a hard plastic shield which protects the eyes of policemen from sunlight.

Handed over in batches on an experimental basis, the Commissionerate Police said the move will ensure adequate protection from the heat wave and help the Traffic Police perform their duties without the physical discomfort of standing for long hours amid the unrelenting heat.

Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, DCP Traffic PK Rout and ACP Sarat Kumar Sahu were present during the launch of the AC helmets.

Notably, the cooling helmets were first used by the Vadodara Traffic Division of Gujarat Police.