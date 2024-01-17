Commando shot dead amid gunfight in Manipur 

Moreh: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Wednesday morning as security forces exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. A police commando has died in the gunfight.

According to reports, the suspected Kuki militants threw bombs and fired at a security post near SBI Moreh. The security forces responded with retaliatory fire.

The deceased official has been identified as W Somorjit. Another commando has sustained injuries.

The militants fired at the police near Ward 7. The gunfight lasted for over an hour.

The violence comes two days after two people suspected of killing a police officer were arrested in Moreh.

The Manipur government has imposed a total curfew in the district fearing “breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal”.

The law enforcement agencies and essential services are exempt from the curfew.

On Tuesday night, village volunteers exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants at Koutruk village in Imphal West district. The central government forces halted the firing.