CM Naveen Launches ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ Scheme in Puri, Nayagarh Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the ambitious ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme in Puri and Nayagarh districts on the second day of the flagship programme that aims to promote Jagannath culture and strengthen digital infrastructures in the villages and gram panchayats.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 134 crore for 4130 projects for 268 Gram Panchayats of six constituencies in Puri district and Rs 97 crore for 2924 projects for 194 Gram Panchayats of four constituencies of Nayagarh district under the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is the land of Jagannath culture that spreads the message of love, peace, harmony, equality and service.

The ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ programme will preserve Jagannath culture in every village. Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved. The preservation and protection of the cultural and heritage sites is essential for our future generations, the CM said.

He said that the building of digital infrastructure is another objective of the scheme. The villages will get an internet connection, science parks, and skill development centres.

The skill development centres and works hub will be established in every village. Banking facilities will also be made available to the villagers. The primary schools of the villages will participate in this programme, the CM emphasized.

There will be prosperity from village to village. This is our vision for Odisha of the 21st century, the CM said.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated today’s programme.

Ministers – Ranendra Pratap Swain, Ashok Chandra Panda and Tusharkanti Behera, MLAs – Samir Ranjan Das, Rudra Pratap Maharathy and Umakanta Samantaray; and Zilla Parishad President and members, and Sarpanches among others attended the programme in Puri district.

In Nayagarh district, MLAs Satyanarayan Pradhan, Ramesh Chandra Behera and Arun Kumar Sahoo, Zilla Parishad President, Block Chairman, Sarpanches and common people attended the programme.