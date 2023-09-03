Celebrate Festive Season With Renault’s Urban Night Limited Edition Of Kiger, Triber & Kwid

New Delhi: Renault India announced the launch of the URBAN NIGHT LIMITED EDITION of its entire range including its innovative product portfolio – KIGER, TRIBER and KWID. With its unique blend of style and urban-friendly features, Renault India’s URBAN NIGHT LIMITED EDITION is ready to set the tone for the festive season.

Sporting a striking design, Renault India’s URBAN NIGHT LIMITED EDITION boasts an exquisite exterior design, reflecting a harmonious blend of elegance and style quotient. Aesthetically pleasing details such as stealth black body colour and Stardust Silver accents contributes to the limited edition’s eye-catching exterior appeal. For Triber & Kwid, the stealth black exterior colour is a new addition to the range.

The Urban Night’s striking presence on the road is sure to turn heads and garner admiration from fellow enthusiasts. Urban Night’s interiors offer Smart Mirror Monitor, Advanced Ambient Lighting System & illuminated scuff plate further enhancing customer’s in-cabin experience. The Smart Mirror Monitor is a first of its kind feature with 9.66 inch colour screen which doubles as an interior rear view mirror with adjustable view angles and monitor for front & rear camera recording with wireless smartphone connectivity for downloading recorded content.

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India shared his excitement of the new launch commenting, “This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family including dealers, industry, and our employees. New age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us in welcoming more customers to our growing Renault family.”

Powered by world-class 1.0L Turbo petrol & 1.0L Energy Petrol engine, Renault KIGER offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT. Renault KIGER is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance. KIGER not only offers more performance and a sporty drive, but also boasts best in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.62 KM/L. Renault KIGER has also been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). The KIGER URBAN NIGHT LIMITED EDITION receives notable updates, featuring a sleek Stealth Black Body Color, Stardust Silver Front & Rear Skid Plates, and inserts on door side cladding for an enhanced exterior. The interior boasts a Smart Mirror Monitor, Advanced Ambient Lighting System, Illuminated Scuff Plate, and a Puddle Lamp, showcasing a blend of advanced technology and refined design.

India’s safest 7-seater in mainstream segment, Renault TRIBER has been greatly valued by the customers for the proposition that it offers in terms of outstanding quality, modularity, and attractive design with superior value packaging. In addition to all the features of Renault TRIBER it offers the best level seating space in all rows and offers one of the largest boot spaces of 625L in its category. It is built with best level safety features and boasts of a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. The TRIBER model updates encompass a sleek Stealth Black Body Cover and eye-catching Stardust Silver Front & Rear Skid Plates, along with door side cladding in the same silver hue. The addition of a Rear Trunk Chrome Liner with a Stardust Silver Finish enhances its practicality. Inside, the TRIBER features a Smart Mirror Monitor, an Illuminated Scuff Plate, and a Puddle Lamp, blending technology and style seamlessly.

Built on the pillars of attractiveness, innovation and affordability, Renault KWID has been a true game changing product for Renault in India with more than 4.4 lakh happy customers. Led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design language, offering best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership, Renault Kwid has redefined the entry segment in India. The KWID model showcases a dynamic transformation with a striking Stealth Black Body Color, accompanied by captivating Stardust Silver accents in the front and rear Skid Plates, Headlamp Bezel, and Bumper Garnish. The Piano Black ORVM and Stardust Silver Roof Rail Inserts add a touch of elegance. A Rear Trunk Chrome Liner with Stardust Silver Finish complements its functionality. Notably, the car features Stardust Silver Flex Wheels, an Illuminated Scuff Plate, and a Puddle Lamp, epitomizing a harmonious blend of style and innovation.

Renault India’s product range of KIGER, TRIBER and KWID now comes with innovative and advanced safety features as part of the Human First Program which is designed to minimize the risk of accidents and improve overall safety for occupants and pedestrians alike. As part of this program, Renault has upgraded and introduced new and enhanced safety features across all its product range in India, that are designed to minimize the risk of accidents and improve overall safety. Under the Human First Program, Renault India’s product line-up boasts of innovative and class leading safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for enhanced control on curvy roads, catering to both amateur and experienced drivers, Hill Start Assist (HSA) which prevents car roll-back when starting uphill after braking, Traction Control System (TCS) that identifies wheel speed irregularities, automatically reducing spins to maintain grip on slippery surfaces and prevent accidents and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which provides real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tyres in the vehicle.

The bookings and retails of the URBAN NIGHT LIMITED EDITION will commence from 1st September at a Renault authorized dealership. As a limited-edition model, interested customers are encouraged to book early to secure their chance to own this remarkable vehicle.