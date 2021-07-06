Brazil beats Peru 1-0 to reach Copa America final

Rio De Janeiro: Brazil reached the Copa America final with a 1-0 win over Peru. The Peruvians tried their best in the second-best but Brazil held on. Gareca’s half time changes made some positive impact but Peru could not break the stubborn Brazilian defence.

Lucas Paqueta’s first half goal sends Brazil to the Copa America final, where it will face either Argentina or Colombia.

The host nation will play the winners of Tuesday’s other semi-final between Argentina and Columbia in title decider at the Maracana on Saturday.

Brazil seeks its 10th title in the South American championship in its ninth final in the latest 14 editions of the tournament, which was moved to Brazil after Argentina and Colombia withdrew from co-hosting it due to COVID-19 concerns.

Two years ago Brazil won the title without injured Neymar in a 3-1 win over Peru.