BJP Releases Star Campaigners’ List For 2024 Elections In Odisha

By Ananya Pattnaik
Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released a list of star campaigners for the ensuing General Elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly in Odisha.

The party projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among 40-star campaigners for the forthcoming polls in the state.

Here’s the complete list of BJP’s star campaigners for the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Odisha:

