Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces grand finale dates

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has entered its finale week. In a double elimination on Monday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were evicted from show.

Rajiv Adatia, who entered the house, too walked out. BB 15 has got its 7 finalists — Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal.

Now as per the latest promo of the show, the date for the finale has been announced by host Salman Khan.

As per the promo released on social media, the grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM.

All the seven finalists will battle against each other this week to lift the trophy and bag the prize money.