OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 123 Asst. Agriculture Officer Posts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer in Class-II of Group-B of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service, under department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website – https://www.opsc.gov.in/ – from January 28, 2022.

The last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2022.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details:

Educational Qualification

A candidate must possess a Bachelor of Science Degree n Agriculture/ Horticulture from any of the recognized Universities or Institutions. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and interview. The written test will comprise of two papers of objective types and each paper will be for 2 hours duration carrying 100 marks each. Interview shall consist of 25 marks.