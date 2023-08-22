Bhubaneswar: Woman Held For Killing Mother-In-Law; Extra-Marital Affair Suspected

Bhubaneswar: Bharatpur police have arrested a woman for murdering her mother-in-law by slitting her throat in Khandagiri Bari area on August 15.

Addressing a press meeting at Bharatpur police station here today afternoon, Zone-III ACP Pradeep Kumar Rout informed that Baisakhi Palei, wife of Rabi Palei, has been arrested for killing her mother-in-law Mada Palei by slitting her throat with a knife and trying to mislead the police investigation by knitting a false story.

After eight days of investigation and interrogation, the police today arrested Baisakhi after it was found that she was behind the murder of the elderly woman. The knife used by the accused in the brutal murder was also recovered from a sack of rice inside the house, the police official said.

According to reports, Baisakhi, a native of Indragarh under Belguntha police station in Ganjam district, had tied the knot with Mada Palei’s elder son Rabi. However, the relationship between Baisakhi and her mother-in-law Mada always remained bitter.

During this, Mada came to know that Baisakhi was having an extra-marital affair and urged her to refrain from such illicit relationships. But, Baisakhi did not pay heed to her mother-in-law’s request and continued her doings.

As a result, there was always a conflict between both. In July, Baisakhi hired some goons who attacked Mada. Fortunately, the elderly woman survived and was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar with critical injuries.

After Mada was discharged from Hospital on August 12, she came back home and was slowly recuperating. On seeing her recovering, Baisakhi started plotting her murder to get rid of her.

Though it was a holiday, Baisakhi dropped her son at the tuition in the afternoon and returned home. When her brother-in-law Mantu left home in the evening for some work, Baisakhi brutally murder her mother-in-law Mada by slitting her throat with a knife.

To avoid suspicion of her role in the murder, she wrapped a cloth around her neck and lay down on the floor to stage that she was unconscious. Later, when her brother-in-law Mantu returned home, at around 8:00 PM, he found her mother murdered and sister-in-law Baisakhi lying unconscious, he immediately informed the police.

As only Baisakhi was present in the house at the time of the incident, the police interrogated her from the beginning. But Baisakhi told a false story to the police stating that she was not involved in the murder.

According to Baisakhi, on the day of the incident, when she left her son for tuition, two masked men followed her on a bike and forcibly entered their house. They attacked her following which she was knocked unconscious.

Baisakhi told the police that the miscreants might have killed her mother-in-law after she fell unconscious.

However, the police came to know during the investigation, that blood drops were wiped with a cloth to destroy evidence. The doctors also ruled out any possibility that Baisakhi was attacked. The police also found out from the neighbours that no one else came to the house except Baisakhi and it was clearly established that Baisakhi murder her mother-in-law Mada.