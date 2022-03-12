Bachchhan Paandey Song Heer Raanjhana Out! 

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveiled another romantic number Heer Ranjhana from his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old star shared a glimpse from the song. The short clip starts with a picture that reads, “Heer Raanjahana ki bhaukaal jodi,” It continues to show Akshay aka Bachchhan Paandey romancing Jacqueline’s Myra. The two are seen enjoying their time amid a fare.

Check Out The Song Below:

Earlier Akshay captioned the post in Hindi, as he wrote, “Laila Majnu aur Heer Ranjha ki sirf kahaniya suni hai ab #BachchhanPaandey ki bhaukaal love story dekho! #HeerRaanjhana Song Out Tomorrow at 12 PM.”

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Prateik Babbar, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Farhad Samji and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Previous songs, Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, Maar Khayegaa and Saare Bolo Bewafa have been trending across different social media platforms. Akshay and Jacqueline in this latest song Heer Raanjhana certainly will leave you excited for Bachchhan Paandey .