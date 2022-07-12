Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul To Tie The Knot Soon: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are planning to tie the knot in the next three months after dating each other for more than three years, according to reports.

As per reports, Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family.

Reportedly, the two families met each other recently and visited the house where Athiya and Rahul will be moving in.

Athiya is reportedly in Germany with Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India’s tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany.

Last year, KL Rahul made his relationship official as he posted some mushy pictures of themselves with a romantic caption. Later, they appeared together at the special screening of ‘Tadap’, the debut film of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty. Athiya also often accompanies KL Rahul for his international cricket matches.