Xiaomi Launches A Smart Standing Fan In India At Rs 6,999

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched Smart Standing Fan 2 as the company’s new smart fan in India. This smart fan has a 7+5 wing-shaped blade that rotates simultaneously, increasing the airflow for more powerful cooling. The smart fan helps users experience a natural breeze and all-around cooling. The best bit is that the smart fan can be controlled using the Mi Home app and you will not have to get up from your place to switch the fan on or off.

Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 Price In India, Availability

The smart standing fan from Xiaomi has a sticker price of Rs 6,999. For a limited period— between July 11-July 18— Xiaomi will sell it at a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 5,999. Xiaomi says it’s a “pre-order discount” exclusively available on mi.com and part of the brand’s 8-year anniversary celebrations in the country.

Highlights of Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2