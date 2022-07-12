Xiaomi Launches A Smart Standing Fan In India At Rs 6,999
New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched Smart Standing Fan 2 as the company’s new smart fan in India. This smart fan has a 7+5 wing-shaped blade that rotates simultaneously, increasing the airflow for more powerful cooling. The smart fan helps users experience a natural breeze and all-around cooling. The best bit is that the smart fan can be controlled using the Mi Home app and you will not have to get up from your place to switch the fan on or off.
Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 Price In India, Availability
The smart standing fan from Xiaomi has a sticker price of Rs 6,999. For a limited period— between July 11-July 18— Xiaomi will sell it at a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 5,999. Xiaomi says it’s a “pre-order discount” exclusively available on mi.com and part of the brand’s 8-year anniversary celebrations in the country.
Highlights of Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2
- Weighs as light as 3kg. White & Minimalistic design blends in well with any room and occasion.
- 7+5 Wing Shaped Blades increase airflow for more powerful cooling.
- Uses a BLDC copper-wire motor, which has higher operating efficiency and longer service life than an aluminium-wire motor. It has been optimized to operate on an exceptionally low power rating (below 15W)
- With its smooth, silent BLDC motor and dual fan blades – the fan has been optimized to deliver an exceptionally quiet (30.2dB to 55.8dB) and disturbance-free experience with Xiaomi’s proprietary Natural Breeze Simulation Algorithm for a more gentle, natural breeze.
- Switch between Natural Breeze or Direct Blow. Set the fan speed to anywhere between 1 and 100 in the Xiaomi Home App, to achieve your desired airflow.
- Turn your Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 with a single voice command using Alexa and Google
- Has an easy 6-Step Assembly Process with a washable frame. Press one button to quickly add or remove the extension tube
- Has an adjustable wide-angle ventilation of 140° horizontal rotation & 39° vertical tilt with a 14m direct airflow range to reach every corner.
Comments are closed.