Amazing Health Benefits Of Hing

New Delhi: Asafoetida or hing is widely used in Indian cooking for its aroma. Apart from this, however, adding asafoetida to your food can take care of your gut health. Here are the many health benefits of hing:

Loaded With Dietary Fiber:

Hing being loaded with fiber aids in digestion and maintains regular bowel movements in the body. It lowers hyperglycemia and is extremely effective in controlling blood sugar levels in the body. It also helps in maintaining proper body weight.

Rich in Carbs:

Being a rich source of carbohydrates, hing promotes metabolism. It is extremely beneficial in maintaining digestive health, promoting heart health and in improving brain function. It is a powerful mood regulator and helps in preventing obesity.

A powerhouse of Iron:

Iron being one of the essential nutrients in hing is a potent blood purifier. It increases haemoglobin and the red blood cell count of the blood. It also treats anaemia, improves concentration, reduces fatigue and boosts the overall immunity of the body.

High on Potassium:

Hing is a good source of potassium. Potassium being an electrolyte balances the effects of sodium and is effective in maintaining blood pressure. It is highly beneficial for bone and joint health. It prevents the arteries from narrowing, thus reducing the chances of heart attacks and improving cardiovascular health.

Moderate Source of Calcium:

Calcium is extremely beneficial in improving bone and dental health. Hing, being moderately rich in calcium is effective in strengthening the teeth and bones, reduces the risk of kidney stones and colon cancer and aids in preventing diseases like osteoporosis, osteomalacia and osteopenia.