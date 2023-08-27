At Least 7 Killed In Bengal Firecracker Factory Blast

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in a blast at a house allegedly used illegally as a firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

The impact of the explosion was such that not only did the house where the factory was operating turn into a heap of rubble, but it also damaged some of the neighbouring houses.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the explosion occurred when several people were working at the firecracker factory. Several women and children were among those injured, police said, as reported by PTI.

Several people were feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding rescue and relief operation was underway. Firefighters were also working to douse the fire that broke out as a result of the blast, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, locals ransacked the house of one of the owners of the factory following the explosion, PTI reported.