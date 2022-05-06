At 156.9 kph, Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Delivery Of IPL 2022

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik clocked the fastest ball of IPL 2022 on Thursday evening, bowling one at 156.9 kph against Delhi Capitals in his side’s 21-run loss.

His coach Tom Moody had recently likened him to a Ferrari, and the 22-year-old duly pressed the accelerator to record one of the fastest deliveries in the tournament’s history: he was nearly 0.7 kph faster than Anrich Nortje’s 156.22 kph delivery in 2020, which was logged by the IPL as the fastest delivery between 2012 and 2020.

The delivery was the fourth of the final over of Capitals’ innings. It was a length delivery, and well-set power-hitter Rovman Powell, staying deep in the crease, despatched it for a four past cover.