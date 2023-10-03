Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan attend ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ Programme in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Rising to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which has witnessed unprecedented public participation across the length and breadth of the country. Under the ongoing ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, a tribute to the great freedom fighters and brave martyrs of the nation, soil is being collected from 7500 blocks through ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting & Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur.

Addressing a programme on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar today, Thakur said, through this campaign the holy soil is being collected from different parts of the country including Odisha in which ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memorial will be built near India Gate, New Delhi. “This memorial will make you all proud like National War memorial and Kartavya Path,” he added.

Highlighting the success of India’s G-20 leadership, the Minister said that India has organized a historic G-20 summit, which preceded G-20 meetings in 60 cities spread over 200 important meetings. Apart from having a consensus on New Delhi declaration, the summit showcased India’s diverse culture and heritage to the world. “Prime Minister chose the majestic Konark wheel as backdrop while welcoming the leaders of G-20, which has made Odisha proud,” he said.

Speaking about the transformation of Indian economy, Thakur said that India has been transformed from a fragile economy to the firth largest economy of the world under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi. “Now the world is looking at India with new hope,” he asserted.

Thakur administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the gathering and urged youth to abide by the pledge and be the change agent of New India. “Youth are driving force of our country. India aims to have world’s largest skilled youth power, ” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan said, Meri Maati Mera Desh is an initiative to remember our great sons of the soil. He remembered the luminaries of Odisha namely, Jayee Rajaguru, Buxi Jagabandhu, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik, Baji Rout, Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das and their contribution in the freedom movement. The Minister appreciated the efforts of students of Utkal University, who have collected soil in the Amrit Kalash and participated in large numbers in this campaign.

He further said that G-20 summit under the leadership of the Prime Minister has showcased India’s heritage, culture and economic strength to the world. “From Chandrayaan-3 to ADITYA-L1 mission, New India is making robust presence in the global arena,” he added.

The Ministers felicitated family members of brave martyrs and unveiled a memorial plaque dedicated to the brave martyrs of Odisha on the occasion.

Students of Utkal University also handed over the auspicious ‘Amrit Kalash’ to the Ministers.

Later in the day both the Ministers attended the 40th anniversary programme of odia daily Sambad. The Ministers also attended the centenary celebration of the first publication of Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’ in the historic city of Cuttack this evening.