Another 88 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 88 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 12 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Khordha
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Puri
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 88 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,168, said the H & FW Dept.

