Another 88 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 88 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

12 from Jharsuguda

10 from Sundargarh

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Baleswar

6 from Jajapur

6 from Khordha

4 from Bargarh

4 from Cuttack

4 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Puri

3 from Anugul

3 from Bolangir

3 from Deogarh

3 from Kendrapara

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Ganjam

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Koraput

1 from Nuapada

1 from Sonepur

1 from State Pool

With another 88 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,168, said the H & FW Dept.