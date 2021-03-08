Another 88 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 88 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 12 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Baleswar
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Khordha
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Cuttack
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Puri
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 88 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,168, said the H & FW Dept.