400 Grams Of Brown Sugar Seized In Bhubaneswar, Two Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Crime Unit Commissionerate Police seized 400 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakhs in Bhubaneswar and arrested two smugglers.

The two drug peddlers have been identified as Shiba Prasad Dash (27), who worked as a loan collector in a Private Bank and Jagabandhu Dash (29), who works as an electrical helper. Both belong to Khuntuni village under Khuntuni police station in Cuttack district.

The Narcotics wing of the Special Crime Unit, led by Mr Sanjeev Satpathy had been diligently monitoring the activities of an organized gang of drug traffickers who were operating from Khuntuni of Cuttack and regularly transporting brown sugar to different parts of the City.

Based on reliable information, these traffickers were acquiring significant quantities of brown sugar from Khurda area and transporting the same to Bhubaneswar, the team who had keeping a tab on these dealers for a long, detained the R-15 bike on NH-16 Pahala underpass with the two accused.

From these two suspects, a substantial amount of brown sugar weighing 400 grams and an R-15 Bike, used for such transportation have been seized. The seized drug would cost Rs 40 lakhs.

Further investigation regarding the involvement of other accused persons in this trafficking is under investigation by SCU. A case has been registered under different sections of the NDPS Act and is presently under investigation by SCU.

It is suspected that an organized racket of brown sugar paddlers who are operating from Khurda and Balseswar are involved in such illegal business.