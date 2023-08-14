Vicky Kaushal’s Next Project “The Great Indian Family” To Hit Screens On Sep 22

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming feature film “The Great Indian Family” will make its debut in theatres on September 22, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced Monday.

The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for “Tashan” and “Dhoom 3”.

“Home is where ‘The Great Indian Family’ is. See you & your family in cinemas on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” the official handle of YRF posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Great Indian Family” also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani Kaushal was most recently seen in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

His upcoming projects also include Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur” and rom-com “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam