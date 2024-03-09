Vande Bharat Express Connecting Bengaluru & Kalaburagi To Be Flagged Off On March 12

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another Vande Bharat Express train as the Railway Ministery has sanctioned a semi-high-speed train between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi.

The new Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on March 12, said Kalaburagi Member of Parliament (MP) Umesh Jadhav.

Taking to social media, Jadhav said: “Kalaburagi to Bangalore VANDE BHARAT. Inauguration on 12.03.2024 at Kalaburagi Railway Station. Thank you so much Shri @narendramodiji, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for this gift to Kalaburagi Region.”

Notably, this will be the sixth Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka after these semi-high-speed trains were introduced on Indian tracks.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will run on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route and is expected to help the travellers from the Kalyana Karnataka region to Bengaluru. Apart from this, the students, businesspeople and many government officials are likely to benefit from this train service.