Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again found himself at the center of a threatening message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This latest threat, received on Thursday night, comes just two days after a previous death threat targeting the actor.

According to Mumbai Police, the threat was delivered via a WhatsApp message to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room. The message demanded that Salman Khan take action to protect a songwriter who had penned a track about the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The gang warned of severe consequences if their demands were not met.

This is the fifth threat Salman Khan has received from the Bishnoi gang, which has been targeting the actor due to his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. The police have registered a case against an unknown person and are currently investigating the matter.

In response to these threats, security around Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra has been heightened. The actor, who is currently filming for the reality show “Bigg Boss 18” and his upcoming movie “Sikandar,” has not yet commented on the latest developments.

The Mumbai Police are taking these threats seriously and have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of Salman Khan and those associated with him.