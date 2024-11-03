Malibu: Lana Condor, beloved star of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” series, has officially tied the knot with her boyfriend of nine years, actor Anthony De La Torre. The couple exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony at the Serra Franciscan Retreat Center in Malibu on October 31, 2024.

The wedding was a deeply personal affair, reflecting the couple’s journey together. Lana, 27, wore a stunning Vera Wang gown, a choice she made with her late mother, Mary Condor, who passed away earlier this year. “My mom and I absolutely fell in love with my wedding gown the moment I tried it on,” Lana shared in an interview with Vogue. “I am so grateful I got to share that experience with her”.

Anthony, 30, complemented his bride in a classic black and white tuxedo, adding a personal touch with his initials embroidered on the cuff of his shirt. The couple’s decision to marry at the Serra Retreat was influenced by Lana’s cherished memories of visiting the location with her mother during high school.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Lana’s “To All the Boys” co-stars Sarayu Blue, Janel Parrish, and Madeleine Arthur, who served as one of her bridesmaids. The couple’s love for each other was evident as they exchanged vows, a moment Lana described as “emotional and joyous”.

In a unique twist, the newlyweds and their guests got matching tattoos of the wedding date the day after the ceremony, symbolizing the lasting bond they share.

Lana and Anthony first met at an Emmy nominees’ reception in 2015, and their relationship has been a testament to enduring love and partnership.