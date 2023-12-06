Ravi Bishnoi No 1 Bowler in ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings

Team India spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s rapid rise continued as he rose to the top of the Men’s T20I bowler rankings following a brilliant performance in the T20I series against Australia, where he bagged the Player of the Series award with nine wickets from five games.

The 23-year-old spinner leapfrogged Rashid Khan to gain the number one spot in the ICC T20I bowling Rankings as he rose four slots and registered 699 rating points.

Ever Since he made his T20I debut against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in February 2022, where he impressed with figures of 4-0-17-2, Bishnoi has been a consistent performer for Team India, troubling the batters with his skiddy leg spinners and googlies.

So far, he’s picked up 34 wickets from 21 T20I matches at 17.38, possessing an impressive economy rate of 7.14.