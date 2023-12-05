President Droupadi Murmu hosts banquet in honour of Kenyan President Ruto

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (December 5, 2023). The President also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Ruto at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected people of India and Kenya for centuries. Our friendship has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors including trade, education, and technology.

The President was happy to note that the 80,000 strong Indian origin community in Kenya is well integrated there, both socially and economically. They are proud Kenyans, even as they have upheld Indian culture and values. This bears testimony to the inclusive character of Kenyan society, she added.

The President noted that India is one of Kenya’s largest trading partners, and amongst the largest sources of investment into Kenya. Many Indian companies have made Kenya their base for their operations in East Africa. She stated that India’s private sector is keen to invest in Kenya. The President said that the Government of India is committed to be a dependable partner in Kenya’s developmental journey.