Jharsuguda: Youth Stabbed By Miscreants, Hospitalised

Jharsuguda: A youth was allegedly stabbed by some miscreants with a knife in Jharsuguda district late last night. The injured has been identified as Tinku Ganda (22) of Old Chunabhata.

As per reports, some miscreants allegedly stabbed Tinku with a knife and fled from the spot. Later Tinku was immediately admitted to the Central hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard. The cops also presumed the alleged complicit of a minor in this case.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway in this regard.