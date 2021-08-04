ICC T20 World Cup: India to face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24

New Delhi: The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the groups for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Notably, in the wake of the Coronavirus situation in India, T20 World Cup was shifted to UAE and Oman. The tournament will be held across four venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Oman, from October 17 to November 14.

There are two groups in Super 12, in which six teams have been kept. Group-2 comprises India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. Group-1 comprises England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies.

The match is also going to happen in the World Cup at a time when the ceasefire agreement on the border between the armies of India and Pakistan is being strictly followed.