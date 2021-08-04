Ankit Gujjar, UP’s Most Wanted Criminals, Found Dead In Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Ankit Gujjar, one of the most wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh with multiple counts of homicide and robbery, was found dead in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding his death is not yet clear, it is reported that Ankit’s body was found at Jail Number 3 in Tihar this morning.

Tihar Jail officials said that an investigation has been launched to probe his death and ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

Ankit Gujjar was said to have been involved in as many as eight murder cases. Both the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police had issued rewards on him. While the UP Police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh, the Delhi Police declared Rs 25,000 as a reward for apprehending Ankit Gujjar.

Ankit was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the year 2015, but he had come out on bail in 2019. He then shifted his operations to Delhi. The gangster, a resident of Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, reportedly joined hands with a Delhi-based gangster, Rohit Chaudhary, to jointly form the Chaudhary-Gujjar gang. They were keen on expanding their network in South Delhi, reports said.