Janhvi Kapoor follows mother, legendary Sridevi’s footsteps; Deets inside

Janhvi Kapoor is known to be the elder daughter of the legendary late actress, Sridevi, and has etched a place for herself in the Hindi cinema with her magnificent and power-packed performances.

Recently, Janhvi attended a conclave, where she was asked about wanting to work with JR NTR, she said, “This story is also related to mumma. She and Jr. NTR sir’s grandfather did a lot of movies together and they were quite an iconic pair and mumma would tell a lot of stories working with him. So I was very excited, I felt my life is a full circle now. So, yeah I was very excited and it feels good.”

Janhvi, is seen following her mother’s legacy as she is gearing up for her south debut film Devara. When Janhvi’s first look from the film was out, people couldn’t help but compare her to Sridevi. Life seems to come into a full circle as Janhvi is all set to star with NTR Jr. and the legendary Sridevi also starred in multiple films opposite NTR Jr’s grandfather.

This just goes on to say, how Janhvi is all set to follow her mother’s footsteps for her upcoming release, Devara where she will be paired alongside Jr. NTR.