India Logs 1088 COVID Cases

New Delhi: India recorded a total of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,38,016.

According to Union Health Ministry, the country also reported at least 26 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,21,736.

However, the number of active cases of the infection has further declined to 11,058.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

A reduction of 19 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,25,02,454, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.