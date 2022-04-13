Indian consulate in Shanghai to remain inaccessible due to COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai: As China’s Shanghai continues to remain sealed amid the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person.

The consular services will remain operational in remote mode and Indian citizens can reach out for any consular emergency at 8618930314575/ 18317160736.

“As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled to different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person,” the Indian embassy said in a statement.

The Indian embassy further stated that a set of guidelines for applicants seeking consular service at the Embassy of India, Beijing is enclosed herewith.

“Applicants are requested to go through the guidelines before starting the actual application process. In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorize any representative with a proper authorization letter to pay the fee and get the Consular/Passport Services availed from the Embassy,” it said.