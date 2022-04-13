COVID-19: Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 12th April

New Positive Cases: 14

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Balangir: 3

3. Deogarh: 1

4. Gajapati: 1

5. Kendrapada: 2

6. Sonepur: 1

7. Sundargarh: 4

As per data:

New recoveries: 21

Cumulative tested: 30969465

Positive: 1287874

Recovered: 1278569

Active cases: 130