COVID-19: Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 12th April
New Positive Cases: 14
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 3
3. Deogarh: 1
4. Gajapati: 1
5. Kendrapada: 2
6. Sonepur: 1
7. Sundargarh: 4
As per data:
New recoveries: 21
Cumulative tested: 30969465
Positive: 1287874
Recovered: 1278569
Active cases: 130