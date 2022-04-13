Covid cases in Odisha
BreakingState

COVID-19: Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases

By Haraprasad Das
0 44

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 12th April

New Positive Cases: 14
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 3
3. Deogarh: 1
4. Gajapati: 1

5. Kendrapada: 2
6. Sonepur: 1
7. Sundargarh: 4

As per data:

New recoveries: 21
Cumulative tested: 30969465
Positive: 1287874
Recovered: 1278569
Active cases: 130

Haraprasad Das 15852 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

sixteen + 8 =

Breaking