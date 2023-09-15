Dreaded criminal injured in police encounter in Cuttack

Cuttack: A dreaded criminal identified as Manoj Maharana sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter on Friday night.

According to police, Mangu alias Manoj Maharana (35) was injured in police firing and sustained a bullet injury on his left thigh. He has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

On the 6th of September, three or more miscreants fired upon a businessman and looted jewellery worth lakhs near Mattigajpur Level Crossing under Kandarpur police station limits in Cuttack.

During the investigation, Kandarpur police found that the notorious criminal Mangu of Uttamapur area under Sadar police station was the mastermind behind the loot. He himself shot the jeweller during the loot.

On Friday night, the police raided his house at Uttamapur and on seeing the police dressed as civilians; Mangu ran towards the river in a bid to escape. However, as the police chased him, Mangu fired at the police team. In retaliation, the police also fired back.

Following this, a bullet hit Mangu’s left thigh and the police team overpowered him after he hit the ground. He was then admitted to SCB MCH for treatment.

Soon after, DCP Pinak Mishra, along with other senior police officers, also reached the hospital for enquiry. Sadar police are also investigating the incident.

Accused Mangu will be forwarded to the court after recovery. There are multiple criminal cases registered against him, the police said.