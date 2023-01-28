Don’t Do Politics Over ‘Pathan’ Success: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: As Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer continues to smash box office records and many Bollywood celebrities celebrating its success, actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the film.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, “Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi ( People in Bollywood have created a narrative about suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on ‘triumph over hate’, I will take your class)”

Interestingly, the actor’s statement comes days soon after filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt gave a shout out to the film and the success. ‘Pathaan’ has created history with its opening day collections at the domestic box office. It has also set new records for Bollywood and especially Shah Rukh Khan who has returned to the theatres with a full-fledged feature film after four years.

While Karan Johar has written about ‘love forever trumps hate’ and Alia’s comment ‘ love always wins’, Kangana’s remark looks like an indirect take on them.

‘Pathaan’ meanwhile collected Rs. 106 crores worldwide on its opening day.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut returned to Twitter after her account was banned in 2020 for violating the social media platform’s rule. Soon after Kangana shared this tweet, many lashed at her for tweeting at such an opportune time for personal gain while a section of fans also supported her.