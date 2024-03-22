Delhi braces for AAP protest post Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, police bolster security

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal became the first serving chief minister in India to be arrested in a criminal case. The ED action came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection from arrest to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party AAP said that he will not resign from the post of the chief minister of Delhi. While the Aam Aadmi Party has called for nationwide protests outside the BJP offices, the JP Nadda-led party has demanded Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.

With key leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is facing a leadership crisis. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj may now lead the party into the Lok Sabha elections.